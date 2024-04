Paul Mashatile undertaking a working visit to UAE

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is undertaking a working visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Deputy President arrived in the UAE yesterday and will wrap up his visit on Friday, 25 April 2024.

According to the Presidency, the UAE visit is aimed at building and strengthening bilateral relations, particularly increasing economic and knowledge exchange between the two States.

The country’s second-in-command and his delegation will engage with experts in the telecommunications and digital economy, in line with South Africa’s goals related to expanding technological and digital infrastructure towards Meaningful Universal Connectivity.

“Countries are moving towards digital sovereignty and South Africa, as one of the leading nations in the sector within the continent has the opportunity to spearhead initiatives in this regard towards strengthening public service delivery and enhancing participation in the digital economy. This working visit is as such, integral to building capacity towards digital sovereignty,” the Presidency explained.

During the visit, the Deputy President will interact with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Applications as well as other relevant national and regional entities within the UAE.

The UAE, according to the Presidency, is a competitive market for the information and communication technology (ICT) sector in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The UAE public sector investment helps drive demand for Information and Communications technology (ICT) products and services in sectors such as healthcare, aviation, defence, transportation, financial services and others linked to the UAE’s economic diversification plans.

The visit by the Deputy President provides an opportunity for the South African government to increase knowledge and expertise in the ICT sector towards the improvement and expansion of public services and governance systems through digital economy channels.

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, will accompany the Deputy President to the UAE.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)