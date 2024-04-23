DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 23

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

TUESDAY, APRIL 23 ** ABU DHABI – South Africa Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile is undertaking a working visit to Dubai and Abu-Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (to April 25)

** JAKARTA - Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to make working visit to Indonesia (to April 26) ** TASHKENT - British Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron will visit Uzbekistan

** DHAKA - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Dhaka for a two-day visit (to April 24) ** BEIJING – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan is undertaking an official visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC) (to April 25)

** AMSTERDAM - President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu visits the Kingdom of the Netherlands. ** PHNOM PENH - Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith is leading a high-level delegation on a state visit to Cambodia (to April 24)

** ASTANA - Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the UK David Cameron will visit Kazakhstan. ANKARA - New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters is set to visit Turkey (to April 28). BANGKOK - Foreign Minister of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh will pay an official visit to Thailand (to April 24).

JAKARTA/PHNOM PENH/PORT MORESBY - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Indonesia, Cambodia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) (Final day). OTTAWA - The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will visit Canada (Final day). SEOUL - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visits the Republic of Korea (to April 24). ISTANBUL - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Turkey. During his visit he will meet with President Tayyip Erdogan and visit a quake-hit town and as well as landmarks in Istanbul and Ankara. (To Apr. 24)

ISLAMABAD - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to visit Pakistan and hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and the military leadership. (To Apr. 24) NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To April 25)

KATHMANDU - Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visits Nepal (to April 24). BEIJING - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan will pay an official visit to China(to April 25). WARSAW - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg meets with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Poland.

WARSAW - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Warsaw, meets Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in military base – 1230 GMT. AMMAN - Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrives at Amman's airport for Jordan visit. PARIS - OECD to release study on French economy BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of health ministers. (To April 24)

STOCKHOLM - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Sweden on his first state trip since taking office on March 1 (To Apr. 25) GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 ** PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Minister Jan Lipavsky will host his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot. News conference at 1530 GMT.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speak to reporters at Berlin's chancellery – 1115 GMT. KATHMANDU - Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani meets with Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal for bilateral talks and improvement of ties between the two nations. BEIJING - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China.

BANGKOK - Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to pay official visit to Thailand (to April 29) COLOMBO - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Sri Lanka. BAKU - President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan (to April 25)

STOCKHOLM - Finland's President Alexander Stubb on state visit to Sweden (to April 25) NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Presidency Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 25 ** LAAGE, Germany - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits the northern German air base Laage, holds a joint news conference with German air chief Ingo Gerhartz – 1130 GMT.

** BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius presents NATO Secretary-General with Eric. M. Warburg prize, honouring him for his engagement for the trans-Atlantic partnership – 1600 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina will pay her first bilateral visit to Sweden (to April 26).

ISURAVA, Papua New Guinea - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will commemorate ANZAC Day alongside Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister at a dawn service ceremony on the Kokoda Track. NEW YORK - UN Security Council meeting on Syria - 1400 GMT GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 26 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speak to reporters at Berlin's chancellery – 0915 GMT.

** ANKARA - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. ** ANKARA - New Zealand's Foreign Minister Mark Peters to have press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. PARIS - French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu hosts his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, for bilateral talks and a joint news conference. INDIA - Second phase of India's general elections. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and give a news conference after their talks in Berlin - 0915 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin for a meeting in preparation for the defence alliance's 75th anniversary. - 1330 GMT BANGKOK - Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to meet her counterpart Srettha Thavisin during her visit to Thailand, followed by joint statement. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania.

VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 29 BANGKOK - Brunei leader Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to meet Thai Prime Minsiter Srettha Thavisin, followed by joint statements during his visit to Thailand. PRAGUE - Czech President Petr Pavel welcomes German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Prague Castle in Prague. Both presidents will speak at conference marking the 20th anniversary of the Czech Republic in the European Union.

TOGO - Togolese National Assembly election. BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. (To April 30) LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

VATICAN CITY – 13th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 2 PARIS - OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2024. (to May 3) ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 13th year since Al-Qaeda Chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a near decade-long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 3

GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 5 PANAMA - Panamanian Presidency Election.

PANAMA - Panamanian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 6

** STOCKHOLM - Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Sweden on their first official overseas visit since Frederik X ascended the throne in January. (To May 7) CHAD - Chadian Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 7

** KATOWICE, Poland - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speak at the European Economic Congress. INDIA - Third phase of India general election.

BAKU - President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev is slated to pay a visit to Azerbaijan (to May 8). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting.

GLOBAL - World Asthma Day. MALMÖ ARENA, SWEDEN - 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. (To May 11)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly Election. GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red and Crescent Day.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 9 LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings (to May 11)

WASHINGTON - Türkiye's President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 12 LITHUANIA - Lithuanian Presidency Election.

LITHUANIA – Referendum Election. GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 13

INDIA - Fourth phase of India's general election. ANKARA - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Turkey

Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 14 ** BEIJING – Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will make an official visit to the People's Republic of China.

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 17

AREQUIPA, Peru - APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 18) GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 18

GLOBAL - International Museum Day - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 19 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 20 INDIA - Fifth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 21 SEOUL - South Korea, Britain to host a summit on artificial intelligence in Seoul. (To May 22) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 25 INDIA - Sixth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 28 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 VANUATU - Referendum Election.

MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 INDIA - Seventh and last phase of India's general election.

ICELAND - Icelandic Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 2

MEXICO - Mexican Senate Election. MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies Election.

MEXICO - Mexican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 6

EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 9

BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election. BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 10 CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 13 BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 18 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 21

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Mauritania - Mauritanian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)