PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 16:46 IST
Six-year-old sexually assaulted in south Delhi
A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the son of a tuition teacher in south Delhi, police on Wednesday said.

The 32-year-old accused has been detained and further investigation is on into the matter, they said.

''A PCR call regarding sexual assault with a six-year-old girl was received at the Sangam Vihar police station at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The woman caller, a resident of the same locality, reported that her daughter went for tuition on the next street as usual but came back earlier than usual,'' a senior police officer said.

The woman's daughter told her on questioning that the son of the tuition teacher allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

''On the statement of the complainant, a case under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and 10 POCSO Act has been registered and investigation is underway,'' said the police officer.

