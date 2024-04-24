Domestic Violence: Man Assaulted by Relatives Over Wedding Gift to Sister in Barabanki

A man was killed allegedly by his wife's relatives after an argument broke out over a wedding gift of an LED TV and a gold ring to his sister, police said on Wednesday. Five people, including the victim's wife and brother were detained in the case, police said. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when Kshama Mishra called her brother and a few other relatives at her home in Kadarabad after an argument broke out between her and her husband Chandra Prakash Mishra. Police Circle Officer (CO) Fatehpur Dr Binu Singh said that Chandra wanted to gift his sister an LED TV and a gold ring as a wedding gift on April 26. However, his wife, Kshama opposed it. When Chandra questioned Kshama's relatives' interference in the matter, they allegedly thrashed him with sticks and seriously injured him, the CO said. As police received the information, they reached the spot and rushed Chandra to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, he said. The accused are being interrogated and further investigation is underway, he added.

