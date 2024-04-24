Left Menu

Domestic Violence: Man Assaulted by Relatives Over Wedding Gift to Sister in Barabanki

A man was killed allegedly by his wifes relatives after an argument broke out over a wedding gift of an LED TV and a gold ring to his sister, police said on Wednesday. Police Circle Officer CO Fatehpur Dr Binu Singh said that Chandra wanted to gift his sister an LED TV and a gold ring as a wedding gift on April 26.

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:05 IST
Domestic Violence: Man Assaulted by Relatives Over Wedding Gift to Sister in Barabanki
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed allegedly by his wife's relatives after an argument broke out over a wedding gift of an LED TV and a gold ring to his sister, police said on Wednesday. Five people, including the victim's wife and brother were detained in the case, police said. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when Kshama Mishra called her brother and a few other relatives at her home in Kadarabad after an argument broke out between her and her husband Chandra Prakash Mishra. Police Circle Officer (CO) Fatehpur Dr Binu Singh said that Chandra wanted to gift his sister an LED TV and a gold ring as a wedding gift on April 26. However, his wife, Kshama opposed it. When Chandra questioned Kshama's relatives' interference in the matter, they allegedly thrashed him with sticks and seriously injured him, the CO said. As police received the information, they reached the spot and rushed Chandra to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, he said. The accused are being interrogated and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024