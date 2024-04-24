Left Menu

China condemns EU raid on Chinese security equipment supplier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 18:18 IST
China expressed strong opposition to the European Commission's raid on a Chinese security equipment company, an official from China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The raid violated the principle of due process, interfered with the normal order of fair competition in the marketplace, and undermined the confidence of all foreign enterprises in their operations in Europe, a Ministry of Commerce official said in a statement.

The official said China would take all necessary measures to safeguard rights of its firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

