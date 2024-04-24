Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Street Vendor's Life in Gurugram, Suspects Apprehended After Intoxicated-Related Incident

Two men in an inebriated condition murdered a street vendor here after an argument between them, police said on Wednesday.Sumit 20 and Aakash 23 were on Tuesday night partying and consuming alcohol when around 1030 pm an argument broke out between them and street vendor Arvind 32 near Wazirabad market, SHO sector 53 Rajender Kumar said. Within hours, the police arrested the two accused from their native Chokhra village in Agra.

Sumit (20) and Aakash (23) were on Tuesday night partying and consuming alcohol when around 10:30 pm an argument broke out between them and street vendor Arvind (32) near Wazirabad market, SHO (sector 53) Rajender Kumar said. During the brawl, the two men smashed a glass bottle on Arvind's head and fled, police said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Within hours, the police arrested the two accused from their native Chokhra village in Agra. The Arvind had a 'golgappas' stall near the market, his wife told police An FIR was registered under section 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the IPC on Tuesday, police said.

