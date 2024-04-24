Biden pardons 11 people, commutes sentences of five others, says White House
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday pardoned 11 people and commuted the sentences of five others who had been convicted of non-violent drug offenses, the White House said, the latest in a series of such actions.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday pardoned 11 people and commuted the sentences of five others who had been convicted of non-violent drug offenses, the White House said, the latest in a series of such actions. "Many of these individuals received disproportionately longer sentences than they would have under current law, policy, and practice," Biden said in a statement.
The United States has less than 5% of the world's population but a fifth of its prisoners. Last year the White House unveiled a plan to reduce "unnecessary" incarcerations, support rehabilitation for imprisoned people and help those getting out of prison re-enter society more successfully. The White House said one of those pardoned by Biden is Dr. Katrina Polk, 54, of Washington, who pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense at the age of 18. Polk served her sentence, completed the terms of her supervised release and went on to earn a PhD in public policy and administration.
Last December Biden reduced the prison terms of 11 people serving decades-long sentences for non-violent drug charges and pardoned potentially thousands of others with federal or Washington, D.C. marijuana possession offenses.
