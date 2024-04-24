Suspect Apprehended with Illegal Firearm

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol, an official said.

A police constable spotted the man roaming in an inebriated condition with a bag in the early hours in Andheri.

''The man refused to open the bag following which he was taken to MIDC police station. During interrogation, police found a pistol and two live cartridges inside the bag,'' he said.

The man, identified as Sanjay Patil, told the police that he found the bag lying roadside a few days back. He didn't inform the police and kept the firearm with him for ''show-off'' The official said Patil has a criminal background. He was arrested under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)