Four Inmates Sustain Injuries in Tihar Jail Disturbance

Four inmates were injured after they clashed with each other inside prison number 3 of Tihar jail here on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The inmates, who belong to two separate gangs, attacked each other with improvised sharp-edged weapons, they said.

''It is suspected that the inmates attacked each other to establish supremacy in the prison,'' a police officer said.

All the injured inmates were admitted to DDU Hospital. They were later discharged and sent back to the jail, the officer said.

Police said a case has been registered in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)