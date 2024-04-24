Four Inmates Sustain Injuries in Tihar Jail Disturbance
Four inmates in Tihar Jail clashed over gang supremacy, leaving them injured. The attack involved improvised sharp weapons. The injured were hospitalized and later returned to jail. Police have registered a case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Four inmates were injured after they clashed with each other inside prison number 3 of Tihar jail here on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The inmates, who belong to two separate gangs, attacked each other with improvised sharp-edged weapons, they said.
''It is suspected that the inmates attacked each other to establish supremacy in the prison,'' a police officer said.
All the injured inmates were admitted to DDU Hospital. They were later discharged and sent back to the jail, the officer said.
Police said a case has been registered in the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tihar
- DDU Hospital
Advertisement