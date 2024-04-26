Tragic Road Accident: Man Fatally Injured After Being Hit and Dragged by Jeep in Haryana

A man trying to stop his friend from being thrashed by a group of men was allegedly hit by a jeep driven by them and dragged for 50 meters, police said on Friday The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Thursday when Shubham along with his friend Vedpal and Dharmender was sitting at a car service station in Kund, police said. According to the complaint filed by Dharmender, around 10 people, in a Bolero Camper Jeep came and thrashed Shubham with sticks. When he and his friend Vedant intervened, they beat them up as well. ''After this, the main accused Harender, a resident of Ateli Begpur village drove his vehicle and hit us, intending to kill us,'' Dharmender alleged in his complaint.

During the incident, Vedpal was allegedly dragged for about 50 meters by the vehicle. The crowd nearby tried to chase the accused, but they managed to flee, he said. ''Vedpal got fractures in his spine, hands and legs and is being treated in a private hospital in Rewari,'' Dharmender said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at Khol police station against the Harender and nine others under sections 148 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Sub-Inspector Surender Singh said. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at an auto spare parts shop nearby. ''We are trying to identify the other accused with the help of CCTV footage and are conducting raids to nab the accused,'' he said.

