Defence Secretary reiterates India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability & security in SCO region

  Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan on April 26, 2024. During the meeting, a protocol was signed by the Defence Ministers of all SCO Member States. A Joint Communique was issued after the meeting, in which the SCO Defence Ministers agreed, amongst other initiatives, to developing the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which is rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

At the meeting, the Defence Secretary reiterated India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region. He emphasised the need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms for prosperity and development of the SCO Member States. Shri Giridhar Aramane mentioned about India’s long-standing proposal of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism  at the United Nations. He also highlighted the concept of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)’, proposed by India for the Indo-Pacific.

