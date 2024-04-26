Left Menu

NCPCR demands investigation into allegations of school children being used in election campaigning by Mufti

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:28 IST
The apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Election Commission to initiate a probe into the alleged use of schoolgoing children for election campaigning by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in the Rajouri-Anantnag parliamentary constituency. The action followed a report received by the Commission indicating that children were involved in political activities related to Mufti's campaign.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a communication addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar raised concerns about the potential violation of election guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct by Mufti. The letter pointed to specific activities allegedly involving school children in electoral campaigns in the Rajouri-Anantnag Parliamentary constituency.

The NCPCR said that the use of school children in such activities may contravene established norms and legal provisions, potentially infringing upon the integrity of the electoral process and the welfare of the children.

The letter urged the CEC to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. The EC has given strict directions to political parties to not use children for campaigning purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

