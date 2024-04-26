Israeli minister Ben-Gvir slightly hurt in car accident
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 21:07 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's hardline security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was slightly hurt in a car accident and taken to hospital on Friday, police said, adding that they were investigating the circumstances.
Video aired on Israeli media showed the car Ben-Gvir was travelling in had flipped over.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Ben-Gvir
- Israeli
- Itamar Ben-Gvir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"43 ghost towns...": Israeli researcher om present situation in Pakistan amid war with Hamas
"We do hear deafening sounds of war all around us": Israeli researcher on living through war with Hamas
Legal pressures mount on German policymakers to cut aid to Israel
Indian students in Israel thank embassy for timely assistance, helping hand to fly home after Hamas attacks
Israel Targets Aid Convoy in Gaza, Resulting in Tragic Consequences