Village Defence Guards in Poonch, J-K, Receive Specialized Training

A three-day special training camp for Village Defence Guards (VDGs) was organized by the army here, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, officials said on Saturday. Poonch along with the adjoining Rajouri district is part of the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the third phase of elections on May 7. The training camp began on Thursday at Mendhar, Harni and Jaran to hone the weapon handling and firing skills of the VDGs, as part of efforts to maintain peace and stability in the forward areas, the officials said. The training assumes significance given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and efforts of security forces to maintain peace and provide assurance to the people in minority pockets as well as in far-flung areas, they said.

The training has helped the VDGs in reorienting their training prowess and skills in weapon handling and firing, they said.

Comprising of local volunteers, the VDGs are equipped with .303 and bolt action rifles and were enthusiastic in sharpening their skills, they said, adding the weapons were inspected, cleaned and firing practice was carried out during the camp under the supervision of army trainers. They said a lecture cum demonstration on weapon handling, musketry and firing positions was also conducted as part of the training. The Army assisted the members of VDGs in further improving their self-defence capabilities and emphasised their greater role in maintaining peace and harmony in the area of responsibility, particularly in the minority pockets, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)