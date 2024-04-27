CBI Investigates Youth's Murder Amid Communal Violence in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the murder of 22-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu in communal violence in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district in April last year.

A statement from the Press Information Bureau said the CBI on Friday re-registered a case in connection with the incident on a request of the Chhattisgarh government that was received on April 25 as well as further notification by the Union government's Department of Personnel and Training on April 26.

On Aril 8 last year, some children returning from school in Biranpur village were beaten up allegedly by members of another community over an altercation, and when Sahu and a few others went to the locality of the alleged accused, they were pelted with stones, as per police.

Sahu died after being attacked with knives and other sharp weapons by 12 persons, all of whom were arrested at the time and are presently in judicial custody.

The PIB statement said the CBI has now taken over the case registered on April 8 last year against these 12 persons in Saja police station in Bemetara under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148, 149, 336, 307, 302 and 120-B.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, ''Now CBI will investigate the Biranpur murder case. Based on the decision and consent of the cabinet of our government, the Centre has also issued a notification. Late Bhuneshwar Sahu's family will definitely get justice.'' Incidentally, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, had announced in the Chhattisgarh Assembly in February this year that the state government would recommend a probe into the incident.

The communal clash in Bemetara had made national headlines as just two days after the death of Sahu, the bodies of Rahim Mohammad (55) and his son Idul Mohhamad (35), residents of the same village, were found with multiple injuries.

The clash had seen imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bars assembly of four or more persons in the area, for nearly 20 days.

The BJP had attacked the then Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel on the communal flare-up and had fielded Sahu's father Ishwar Sahu from Saja seat in the 2023 Assembly polls against then state minister Ravindra Choubey.

Sahu defeated Choubey in the polls, which were swept by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

