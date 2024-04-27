Tragic Vehicular Accident Claims Lives of Three Female Indian Nationals in the United States

Three women, reportedly from India, were killed in a deadly crash in the US state of South Carolina when their overspeeding car veered out of control before jumping at least 20 feet in the air and crashing into trees, media reports said.

The accident occurred on Friday at noon on the Staunton Bridge Road along Interstate 85 near Lakeside Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, Fox Carolina reported.

The women, who were reportedly Indians, were travelling in the SUV speeding in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

He said the vehicle left the roadway on the right-hand shoulder, ran up the embankment, went through the cement bridge embankment, and jumped completely over all four lanes of traffic.

It then went through some trees on the other side of the roadway and down an embankment, Ellis added. “When the vehicle jumped all four lanes of traffic, it struck trees probably at least 20 feet above the ground,” he was quoted as saying.

''It’s obvious that they were travelling above the posted speed limit and for some reason left the roadway,” Ellis said, adding, ''Unsure exactly why at this time.” According to the report, officers confirmed that three passengers died at the scene. Ellis said the victims were from Georgia.

They said that the injured driver was hospitalized, but their current condition is unknown. Ellis said the car was found in pieces and added that no other vehicle was involved in the accident. He said the vehicle had alerted some family members of the victims that it had been involved in a crash, who were headed to the area as of Friday afternoon, local television channel WYFF reported. Investigations are underway to find out how fast the car might have been going, according to the WSPA television station.

South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gannt Fire and Rescue and multiple Greenville County EMS units responded to the scene.

