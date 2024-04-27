Left Menu

UP: School van driver arrested for molesting class 1 girl

The police have arrested a school van driver on Saturday for allegedly molesting a girl student, officials said. Superintendent of Police SP Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI that the victim, studying in class 1, had complained to her school teacher about the incident.

The police have arrested a school van driver on Saturday for allegedly molesting a girl student, officials said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI that the victim, studying in class 1, had complained to her school teacher about the incident. However, she allegedly told her not to inform her parents about it.

When the victim reached home, she informed her family who approached the police, SP Meena said.

According to the complaint registered by the victim's family, the driver, Kamran made the girl sit on the front seat of the van and touched her inappropriately, he said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the van driver under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, he said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

