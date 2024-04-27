Left Menu

Couple and Daughters Accused of Defrauding Traffic Police Officer of Rs 1.17 Crore

A case of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and other offences was registered on Thursday and probe is underway. No one has been arrested in the case, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:07 IST
Couple and Daughters Accused of Defrauding Traffic Police Officer of Rs 1.17 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their two daughters were booked for allegedly cheating a traffic policeman of Rs 1.17 crore, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Ramakant Parida, his wife Rajnilaxmi and two daughters are accused of taking cash and jewellery cumulatively valued at Rs 1.17 crore on various pretexts and on the basis of forged documents from the complainant, the Nerul police station official said.

''The accused work in a bank. A case of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and other offences was registered on Thursday and probe is underway. No one has been arrested in the case,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024