A man died by suicide in Jammu, leaving behind a suicide note accusing police harassment. The video of the deceased and the suicide note went viral, prompting protests by the family and public. The SHO was attached, and an inquiry was ordered. The deceased, with a past criminal record, claimed false accusations in a 19-year-old case caused his suicide. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, and they staged a protest demanding justice. The family lifted the blockade after assurances of action against any wrongdoing by the police during the ongoing investigation.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:54 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Man's Death Sparks Outcry, Allegations of Police Harassment, SHO Removed
A 47-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here, officials said on Saturday, as a purported video of the deceased and a suicide note accused police of harassment.

The concerned station house officer (SHO) was attached and an inquiry was ordered into the incident.

Rajesh Kumar was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Janipur residence in the city late on Friday evening, the officials said.

They said the family of the deceased staged a protest outside the Janipur police station after a suicide note was allegedly found from the deceased's possession, claiming that he was ending his life due to "police harassment".

Later, a video clip, which the deceased had allegedly shot before taking the extreme step, also went viral, claiming that he was fed up with his life as the police were harassing him even though he was acquitted by a court of law in a "false case" registered against him more than 19 years ago.

As the body of the deceased was handed over to his family after its post-mortem, the family again blocked the main road at Janipur and demanded action against the policemen. They lifted the road blockade and left for their home along with the body only after civil and police officers assured them of justice.

"We have already attached the SHO (of the Janipur police station) and an inquiry is underway to look into the allegations," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) DSP Zaheer Abbas Jafari told reporters.

He said the deceased was a "history-sheeter and was called to the police station as per routine''.

"An inquest proceeding has also been launched into the incident since the death has taken place in a suspicious manner. A board of doctors performed his post-mortem," the officer said and assured action against anyone found guilty during the course of investigation.

