Teenager Sacrifices Life to Save Brother from Devastating House Fire in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh

A 14-year-old boy died and his 8-year-old brother suffered burn injuries after four huts in a village here caught fire, police said on Saturday. Laxman Prasad (14) and his brother Bharat Prasad were sleeping in one of the huts when the fire broke out in the Siswa village. While Laxman managed to get Bharat out of the burning hut, he, himself got trapped and died on the spot, Circle Officer (CO) Aditya Kumar Gautam said.

He said that the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when four huts caught fire which led to the explosion of gas cylinders. Bharat was rushed to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition, he said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

