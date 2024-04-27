Left Menu

Kota Man Brutally Murdered

In Kota, Rajasthan, a 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by neighbors over a dispute. The victim, Ramraj Meghwal, was attacked with sticks and iron rods while returning home from a field. Meghwal succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police have detained two suspects, Bhagwan Mali and Rakesh, based on a complaint from the victim's family. The dispute reportedly stemmed from Bhagwan's pet dog roaming freely, which allegedly interfered with Meghwal's children going to school.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 27-04-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 19:55 IST
A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours in Tathed village in Rajasthan's Kota district, police on Sunday said.

The accused allegedly attacked Ramraj Meghwal (45) with sticks and iron rods while he was heading to his home from field in Tathe village at around 9 am on Saturday, they said.

Meghwal sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to MBS hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

The police lodged a case of murder against Bhagwan Mali, his brother Rakesh and other family members on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Beni Prasad.

The accused -- Bhagwan and Rakesh -- have been detained and are being interrogated, he added.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, the DSP said. The family members of the deceased said that a dispute was on between Meghwal and Bhagwan for some time.

Bhagwan would very often set his pet dog free while Meghwal's children used to go to school in the morning, they said.

