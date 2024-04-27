Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Family of Five Perishes in Road Accident

Four members of a family were killed on Saturday after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Jaiswal identified the four as Ramkumar Kashyap 47, his wife Satrupa 42, son Chandra Prakash 19 and three-year-old granddaughter, all residents of Konargarh under Mulmula police station limits.The incident took place near Arasmeta when they were heading to Parsada for a birthday celebration.

PTI | Janjgir-Champa | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:13 IST
Tragic Loss: Family of Five Perishes in Road Accident
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family were killed on Saturday after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Jaiswal identified the four as Ramkumar Kashyap (47), his wife Satrupa (42), son Chandra Prakash (19) and three-year-old granddaughter, all residents of Konargarh under Mulmula police station limits.

''The incident took place near Arasmeta when they were heading to Parsada for a birthday celebration. A truck hit their motorcycle and the man, his teen son and the child died on the spot. The woman died during treatment in Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Science (CIMS) in Bilaspur,'' he said.

The driver, who fled from the scene, has been arrested, the Additional SP said.

People in the vicinity have blocked the road to protest against the incident and efforts were on to pacify them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024