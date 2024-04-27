Tragic Loss: Family of Five Perishes in Road Accident

Four members of a family were killed on Saturday after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Jaiswal identified the four as Ramkumar Kashyap (47), his wife Satrupa (42), son Chandra Prakash (19) and three-year-old granddaughter, all residents of Konargarh under Mulmula police station limits.

''The incident took place near Arasmeta when they were heading to Parsada for a birthday celebration. A truck hit their motorcycle and the man, his teen son and the child died on the spot. The woman died during treatment in Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Science (CIMS) in Bilaspur,'' he said.

The driver, who fled from the scene, has been arrested, the Additional SP said.

People in the vicinity have blocked the road to protest against the incident and efforts were on to pacify them, police said.

