Left Menu

Kerala man booked for sharing electoral body condolence poster

He was let off on bail yesterday itself, police said. The case was registered under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code Wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot, and section 125 of the Representation of People Act Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election.The FIR said the post was shared with an intention to promote hatred among the society.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 22:18 IST
Kerala man booked for sharing electoral body condolence poster
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police have arrested a Kochi resident for allegedly posting on Facebook a poster ''offering condolences'' to the Election Commission of India.

Police had on Friday registered a case against Kakkanad resident Mohammed Shaji (51) for sharing a poster offering ''condolences to the Election Commission'' on social media on the day of elections.

''The case was registered yesterday and we had arrested him. He was let off on bail yesterday itself,'' police said. The case was registered under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (Wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), and section 125 of the Representation of People Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election).

The FIR said the post was shared with an intention to promote hatred among the society. The general election to the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala was held on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024