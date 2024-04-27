Left Menu

Israeli foreign minister says hostage deal would defer Rafah operation

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 22:33 IST
Israeli foreign minister says hostage deal would defer Rafah operation
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's foreign minister said on Saturday that a planned incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah could be suspended should there be a deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. "The release of the hostages is the top priority for us," said Foreign Minister Israel Katz during an interview with local Channel 12 television.

Asked if that included putting off a planned operation to eliminate Hamas battalions in the city of Rafah, Katz answered, "Yes." He went on to say: "If there will be a deal, we will suspend the operation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024