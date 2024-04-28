Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Three Puppies Fatally Injured in Palghar Vehicle Collision

Three stray puppies were fatally run over by a car in Maharashtra's Palghar. Police registered a case against the unidentified driver under animal cruelty and mischief laws. The incident occurred at a housing complex in Virar on Thursday night, where the puppies were sleeping. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-04-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 12:23 IST
Tragic Incident: Three Puppies Fatally Injured in Palghar Vehicle Collision
  • Country:
  • India

Three stray puppies were crushed to death by a car in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver under section 429 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless cattle, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and provision of the Cruelty to Animals Act, an official said.

The incident occurred at a housing complex in Padmavati Nagar in Virar on Thursday night, he said.

The puppies were sleeping in the premises of the building when a car crushed them to death and sped away, the official said, adding that a probe has been initiated into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024