Tragic Incident: Three Puppies Fatally Injured in Palghar Vehicle Collision

Three stray puppies were fatally run over by a car in Maharashtra's Palghar. Police registered a case against the unidentified driver under animal cruelty and mischief laws. The incident occurred at a housing complex in Virar on Thursday night, where the puppies were sleeping. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Three stray puppies were crushed to death by a car in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.
Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver under section 429 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless cattle, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and provision of the Cruelty to Animals Act, an official said.
The incident occurred at a housing complex in Padmavati Nagar in Virar on Thursday night, he said.
The puppies were sleeping in the premises of the building when a car crushed them to death and sped away, the official said, adding that a probe has been initiated into the matter.
