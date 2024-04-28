Left Menu

Tragedy in Kerala: Stabbing Incident Leaves One Dead, Three Wounded

A 26-year-old man was killed and three others injured after a stabbing incident during a drinking party in Kerala's Kottayam district. The incident occurred at a house where friends and relatives had gathered to celebrate a child's holy communion. A verbal spat during the party escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the stabbing. The accused has been taken into custody.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 28-04-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 12:33 IST
A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death, and three others, including a woman, were injured in a scuffle that occurred during a party organised at a home near Pala in this district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident, reported from Kollappally Mankara area at around 2 am, occurred when friends and relatives assembled at a home to celebrate the holy communion of a child, engaged in a verbal spat during a drinking party, they said.

The man, identified as Libin Jose, died, and three persons, including a 55-year-old woman, her relative, and another person, were injured in the stabbing incident using a pair of scissors.

Following the incident, Pala police reached the spot and took the accused person into custody. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital.

