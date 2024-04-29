Judge Freed After Kidnapping in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Peshawar, Apr 29 PTI A district and sessions judge kidnapped by armed men in the countrys restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been released from captivity, said Barrister Saif, the spokesperson of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK, early on Monday.The judge was kidnapped near Tank and Dera Ismail DI Khan district bordering Afghanistan on April 27.
Peshawar, Apr 29 (PTI): A district and sessions judge kidnapped by armed men in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been released from captivity, said Barrister Saif, the spokesperson of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), early on Monday.
The judge was kidnapped near Tank and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan district bordering Afghanistan on April 27. The driver of the judge was not harmed. The vehicle was also recovered from the spot.
The session judge has been released from captivity unconditionally. He has reached home safe and sound, the counter-terrorism department of the KPK Police said Barrister Saif said the KPK government along with security forces is successfully fighting terrorism. A day earlier, the police said no one had claimed responsibility for the judge's abduction.
