Japan's proposed export curbs will impact normal trade, China says

The export controls proposed by Japan related to semiconductors will seriously affect normal trade between Chinese and Japanese enterprises, China's commerce ministry said on Monday. China urged Japan to rectify what it called "erroneous practices", saying the move would undermine the stability of the global supply chain.

The ministry said China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. Japan proposed last week to require companies to notify the government before exporting advanced materials and equipment that could be used for military applications, Nikkei reported.

