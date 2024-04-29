Left Menu

Odisha EOW Apprehends Individual for Embezzling Rs. 9.6 Crore from DMF Fund

The Economic Offence wing EOW of Odisha Police arrested a man for allegedly swindling Rs 9.6 crore money of District Mineral Foundation DMF, Mayurbhanj, an official said on Monday. During the investigation, the EOW found that Pomesh is a member of a larger gang having a complex network in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:52 IST
  India

The Economic Offence wing (EOW) of Odisha Police arrested a man for allegedly swindling Rs 9.6 crore money of District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Mayurbhanj, an official said on Monday. The arrested accused is Pomesh Tembhare, a resident of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested on April 26 and brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand and will be produced before the designated court at Balasore on Monday, the EOW official said. The arrest was made on the basis of a police case registered by the chief manager of Bank of India, Baripada.

According to the police, the fraudster managed to transfer Rs 9.56 crore by producing clone cheques.

Out of the illegally transferred amount, Rs 5.04 crore was blocked and Rs 13.56 lakh lying in 33 accounts have been frozen, they said.

Pomesh was hiding in a Naxal-infested village with his mobile phone switched off. The Odisha EOW team with the help of local police and CAPF arrested him. During the investigation, the EOW found that Pomesh is a member of a larger gang having a complex network in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha. The Odisha Police is conducting further investigations to reach out to the other fraudsters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

