China's Xi to visit France, Serbia and Hungary, aims to boost EU ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5-10, his first Europe trip in five years aimed at boosting EU ties as tensions mount with the world's second largest economy. Bilateral relations with France have maintained sound growth momentum, and both countries have had strategic communications and practical cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in discussing Xi's visit to France.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:58 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5-10, his first Europe trip in five years aimed at boosting EU ties as tensions mount with the world's second largest economy.

Bilateral relations with France have maintained sound growth momentum, and both countries have had strategic communications and practical cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in discussing Xi's visit to France. "It is time to push the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France to a new level and give new impetus to the healthy development of China-EU relations, to make new contributions to world peace, stability, development and progress," Lin said at a regular press conference.

"China looks forward to working with France to further enhance political mutual trust, solidarity and cooperation." Tit-for-tat trade disputes with the EU have soured relations as Paris backed a European Commission anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicle imports.

China then launched an anti-dumping investigation into brandy, a move seen to be targeting France. During his trip, Xi will also hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to exchange views on bilateral relations and discuss upgrading the China-Serbia relationship, Lin said.

Xi will also visit Hungary, a country Lin called an "important cooperation partner for China in promoting the Belt and Road initiative, and China and Central and Eastern European countries' cooperation."

