Left Menu

Deadly Clash in North Caucasus: Two Police Officers, Five Gunmen Killed in Checkpoint Attack

In December, Russias Federal Security Service, the nations top domestic security and counter-terrorism agency, reported the arrest of 14 suspected members of a radical Islamist group in Karachay-Cherkessia.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:29 IST
Deadly Clash in North Caucasus: Two Police Officers, Five Gunmen Killed in Checkpoint Attack
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A group of militants attacked a police checkpoint in Russia's North Caucasus region, killing two officers, officials said Monday.

Four other officers were wounded and all five attackers were killed in the shootout in the Karachay-Cherkessia region late Sunday, according to the regional branch of Russia's Interior Ministry.

The Investigative Committee, the country's top state criminal investigation agency, said the same gunmen had raided another police checkpoint in the region a week before, killing two police and injuring another. It didn't describe the attackers' affiliation or motive.

While Chechnya has stabilized under the rule of Moscow-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov after two separatist wars, violence linked to Islamist groups has occasionally erupted in other parts of Russia's volatile North Caucasus.

The Karachay-Cherkessia region in particular has experienced a series of raids on police by extremists. In December, Russia's Federal Security Service, the nation's top domestic security and counter-terrorism agency, reported the arrest of 14 suspected members of a radical Islamist group in Karachay-Cherkessia. It followed earlier arrests of other suspected members of the same group in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024