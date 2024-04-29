Blinken says US, Saudi Arabia have done 'intensive work together' on normalizatiom

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States and Saudi Arabia have done intensive work together over the last month on Israeli-Saudi normalization.

During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Blinken said he had not yet seen a plan from Israel on a Rafah offensive that would protect civilians.

