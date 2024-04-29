Blinken says US, Saudi Arabia have done 'intensive work together' on normalizatiom
29-04-2024
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States and Saudi Arabia have done intensive work together over the last month on Israeli-Saudi normalization.
During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Blinken said he had not yet seen a plan from Israel on a Rafah offensive that would protect civilians.
