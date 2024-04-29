Congress Leader Sharankumar Modi Accused of Bribery: EC Initiates Action
Election Commission files case against Congress leader Sharankumar Modi and others for alleged bribery. Rs 1.99 crore cash seized from their car. FIR registered under Representation of the People Act and Indian Penal Code sections for bribery and undue influence.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission on Monday said that a case has been booked against Congress leader and former mayor Sharankumar Modi and three others over bribery allegations after Rs 1.99 crore cash was seized from their possession.
The move came after Income Tax officials on Saturday morning seized the undocumented amount which was being transported in Modi's car.
Taking to the social media platform 'X', the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said that an FIR was registered against Congress leader and former mayor of Kalaburagi, Sharankumar Modi, and three others at Wadi Railway police station on April 28 and Rs 1.99 crore was seized which was in their possession.
The FIR was registered under section 123 of the Representation of the People Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for bribery and undue influence, the post added.
