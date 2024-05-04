Drone, 2 packets of heroin found near international border in Punjab
Security forces seized a drone, two heroin packets near India-Pakistan border in Punjab. A China-made drone was found crashed in Tarn Taran district. BSF recovered 460 grams of heroin near Amritsar and 406 grams near Tarn Taran. The drone and heroin seizures suggest ongoing cross-border smuggling attempts.
- Country:
- India
A drone and two packets of heroin were recovered in three separate incidents near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, an official said on Saturday.
The Border Security Force recovered the drone in broken condition from a field in village Kalia in Tarn Taran district on Friday, said a spokesperson of the force.
The drone was a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, the spokesperson said.
In another incident, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 460 grams and a small torch tied to it from a field adjacent to village Hardo Ratan in Amritsar.
The search operation was launched after the BSF was tipped-off about the heroin.
Another packet of heroin weighing 406 grams was found in a field in village Sankatara in Tarn Taran district on Friday, said the spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Amritsar
- India
- The Border Security Force
- Hardo
- Sankatara
- Ratan
- Tarn Taran
- Punjab
- Pakistan