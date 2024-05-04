Left Menu

Drone, 2 packets of heroin found near international border in Punjab

Security forces seized a drone, two heroin packets near India-Pakistan border in Punjab. A China-made drone was found crashed in Tarn Taran district. BSF recovered 460 grams of heroin near Amritsar and 406 grams near Tarn Taran. The drone and heroin seizures suggest ongoing cross-border smuggling attempts.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 12:18 IST
Drone, 2 packets of heroin found near international border in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

A drone and two packets of heroin were recovered in three separate incidents near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, an official said on Saturday.

The Border Security Force recovered the drone in broken condition from a field in village Kalia in Tarn Taran district on Friday, said a spokesperson of the force.

The drone was a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, the spokesperson said.

In another incident, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 460 grams and a small torch tied to it from a field adjacent to village Hardo Ratan in Amritsar.

The search operation was launched after the BSF was tipped-off about the heroin.

Another packet of heroin weighing 406 grams was found in a field in village Sankatara in Tarn Taran district on Friday, said the spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024