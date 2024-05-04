Left Menu

Edited Headline: Elderly Woman Dies in Domestic Incident

Octogenarian woman killed by husband

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-05-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 14:32 IST
Edited Headline: Elderly Woman Dies in Domestic Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A 85-year-old woman, who had been bedridden for some years, was found murdered allegedly by her husband in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, police said on Saturday.

The woman - Kathrikutty was suspected to have been murdered by her husband Joseph (86), a native of Vellurkkunnam village.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused was taken into custody soon after the incident in the wee hours.

''We suspect that the man had killed the woman by slitting her throat. According to his statement, he was frustrated over the health condition of the wife,'' a police officer said.

He was taken into custody and his arrest would be recorded soon, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024