Edited Headline: Elderly Woman Dies in Domestic Incident

Octogenarian woman killed by husband
A 85-year-old woman, who had been bedridden for some years, was found murdered allegedly by her husband in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, police said on Saturday.
The woman - Kathrikutty was suspected to have been murdered by her husband Joseph (86), a native of Vellurkkunnam village.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused was taken into custody soon after the incident in the wee hours.
''We suspect that the man had killed the woman by slitting her throat. According to his statement, he was frustrated over the health condition of the wife,'' a police officer said.
He was taken into custody and his arrest would be recorded soon, the officer added.
