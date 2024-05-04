Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Suspected of Attempted Murder

A 45-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday after he allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat on suspicion of her character in Malvani area, an official said. The incident occurred in Shankarwadi locality this afternoon during an argument between the couple.

''The accused, identified as Shrawan Rawat, and his wife Sapna (35) had been fighting among themselves over family issues. The matter escalated on Saturday afternoon when Rawat allegedly slit Sapna's throat with a knife outside their house and fled,'' the official said. After the incident, local people assembled at the spot and rushed Sapna to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead before admission, he said. Rawat was arrested after an intense search operation from Malvani area and was booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. The couple is married with three children. Police are conducting further investigation, the official added.

