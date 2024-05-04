Left Menu

Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Suspected of Attempted Murder

A 45-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday after he allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat on suspicion of her character in Malvani area, an official said. The matter escalated on Saturday afternoon when Rawat allegedly slit Sapnas throat with a knife outside their house and fled, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:20 IST
Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Suspected of Attempted Murder
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday after he allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat on suspicion of her character in Malvani area, an official said. The incident occurred in Shankarwadi locality this afternoon during an argument between the couple.

''The accused, identified as Shrawan Rawat, and his wife Sapna (35) had been fighting among themselves over family issues. The matter escalated on Saturday afternoon when Rawat allegedly slit Sapna's throat with a knife outside their house and fled,'' the official said. After the incident, local people assembled at the spot and rushed Sapna to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead before admission, he said. Rawat was arrested after an intense search operation from Malvani area and was booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. The couple is married with three children. Police are conducting further investigation, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says it will withdraw COVID-19 vaccine globally as demand dips; Florida sues Biden administration over new transgender healthcare rule and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says it will withdraw COVID-19 vaccine glob...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar climbs as Fed rate path pondered

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar climbs as Fed rate path pondered

 Global
3
INSIGHT-In rapidly ageing China, millions can't afford to retire

INSIGHT-In rapidly ageing China, millions can't afford to retire

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024