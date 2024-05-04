Left Menu

Man Arrested in Chhattisgarh for GST Fraud Involving Rs 71 Crore

Man arrested in Raipur for GST evasion via bogus ITC worth Rs. 71.38 crore. Accused, Sarvesh Pandey, conspired with Hemant Kasera, previously arrested for creating fictitious firms and availing fake credit. Pandey purchased fake bills and used them to evade GST. He was remanded in judicial custody.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-05-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 21:27 IST
Man Arrested in Chhattisgarh for GST Fraud Involving Rs 71 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday for allegedly evading GST through bogus input tax credits worth Rs 71.38 crore, an official said.

The Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) official identified the accused as Sarvesh Kumar Pandey.

Pandey connived with one Hemant Kasera who was held last month for creating and managing a web of 13 fictitious firms to avail fake credit amounting to Rs. 62.73 crore, of which Rs. 51.42 crore was passed on to several other recipients till Feb 2024.

''Pandey not only purchased fake bills from Kesara but also from other fraudulent firms. Pandey availed Rs 71.38 crore using bogus ITC to evade GST. He has been remanded in judicial custody,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024