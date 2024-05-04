Man Arrested in Chhattisgarh for GST Fraud Involving Rs 71 Crore

A man was arrested in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday for allegedly evading GST through bogus input tax credits worth Rs 71.38 crore, an official said.

The Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) official identified the accused as Sarvesh Kumar Pandey.

Pandey connived with one Hemant Kasera who was held last month for creating and managing a web of 13 fictitious firms to avail fake credit amounting to Rs. 62.73 crore, of which Rs. 51.42 crore was passed on to several other recipients till Feb 2024.

''Pandey not only purchased fake bills from Kesara but also from other fraudulent firms. Pandey availed Rs 71.38 crore using bogus ITC to evade GST. He has been remanded in judicial custody,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)