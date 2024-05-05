Accused in Salman Khan's House Firing Incident Dies in Custody, Family Appeals to High Court
Anuj Thapan's family has filed a Bombay High Court petition alleging foul play in his death while in police custody. The petition seeks a CBI probe into the death, alleging physical assault and torture. Thapan was arrested in connection with the firing outside Salman Khan's house. His mother claims he was killed, not suicide, and requests CCTV footage, call records, and a fresh post-mortem. Four persons were arrested, with Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother wanted. Thapan was found dead in police custody on May 1, and the police have invoked MCOCA in the case.
- Country:
- India
The family of Anuj Thapan, who died while in police custody following his arrest in the case related to firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house here, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into his death.
While the police claim Thapan killed himself in the lock-up, his mother Rita Devi in her petition filed in the HC on Friday alleged foul play and claimed he was killed.
In the plea, which will come up for hearing in due course, Devi sought the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of her son.
The petition alleged Thapan was physically assaulted and tortured by police in custody.
It also sought the high court to direct the police to hand over CCTV footage of the police station and the lock-up where Thapan was held.
The petitioner requested for the preservation of call data records (CDR) of police officials, who are probing the firing incident, from April 24 to May 2.
It also sought directions for a fresh post-mortem in Thapan's death.
Four persons, - Thapan, Sonu Bishnoi, alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta - had been arrested in connection with the firing incident, while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been shown as wanted accused, as per police.
Thapan, accused of supplying firearms and bullets for the firing incident, was arrested on April 26 from Punjab along with Sonu Bishnoi and was remanded to police custody till April 30.
Meanwhile, the police invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in the case.
On April 29, the police produced all the four accused, including Thapan, before a special court which remanded them to police custody till May 8.
Thapan was found dead in the toilet of lock-up of the crime branch in the commissionerate complex at Crawford Market here on May 1.
On April 14, two motorbike-borne persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra area of Mumbai.
Gupta and Pal were later arrested from Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Police Identify Stray Dog in CCTV Footage, Solves Ragpicker's Murder Mystery
Police to Investigate Woman's Complaint Against Guv; Request CCTV Footage from Raj Bhavan
Remains of Unidentified Newborn Discovered in Kochi Revised Body: The remains of an unidentified newborn were discovered on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in a vacant lot in Kochi, a coastal city in the Indian state of Kerala. The remains were found by a local resident who was walking in the area. The local police were immediately notified and arrived on the scene. The remains were taken to a nearby hospital for examination and identification. It is unclear at this time if the newborn was stillborn or if its death was caused by foul play. The police have launched an investigation into the discovery. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and speaking to local residents. No suspects have been identified at this time. The discovery has shocked the community, and local residents have expressed their concern and sympathy for the newborn's family. They have called on the authorities to find the perpetrators responsible for the infant's death and bring them to justice.