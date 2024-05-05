Los Angeles-Area Shooting Leaves Seven Injured, Four in Critical Condition
Seven injured, including four critically, in shooting in Long Beach, near Los Angeles. Victims taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Suspect(s) fled, no motive known.
A shooting in the Los Angeles area has left seven people injured, including four who were listed in critical condition.
Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:15 pm Saturday in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the department said in a statement posted on social media.
At least seven victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported by emergency responders or self-transported to area hospitals.
In addition to the four critical victims, three people had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and there was no immediate information about a possible motive for the shooting, police said.
