Israeli military encourages residents of eastern Rafah to advance toward 'expanded humanitarian area’
The Israeli military on Monday called on Palestinians in eastern parts of Rafah to move to a nearby "humanitarian area" in what appeared to be the beginning of a civilian evacuation ahead of a ground assault on the southern Gazan city.
A military statement said posters, text messages, phone calls and media announcements would be used to "encourage ... the gradual movement of civilians in the specified areas".
