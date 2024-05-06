Israeli military encourages residents of eastern Rafah to advance toward 'expanded humanitarian area’

The Israeli military on Monday called on Palestinians in eastern parts of Rafah to move to a nearby "humanitarian area" in what appeared to be the beginning of a civilian evacuation ahead of a ground assault on the southern Gazan city.

A military statement said posters, text messages, phone calls and media announcements would be used to "encourage ... the gradual movement of civilians in the specified areas".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)