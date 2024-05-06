Israel to U.S.: Rafah action required as Hamas refusing hostage deal

Israeli military action in Rafah is required due to Hamas' refusals of mediated proposals for a Gaza truce under which the Palestinian Islamist group would free some hostages, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said Gallant relayed that message in an overnight conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. (Writing by Dan Williams)

