Left Menu

BRS Leader K Kavitha Denied Bail in Excise Case by Delhi Court

Delhi court dismisses bail applications of BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy scam cases. Special Judge states stage unsuitable for release. Kavitha, in judicial custody for ED and CBI cases, was arrested in March by ED for money laundering and by CBI for corruption.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 12:41 IST
BRS Leader K Kavitha Denied Bail in Excise Case by Delhi Court
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Monday dismissed the bail applications filed by BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases being probed by the CBI and ED in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, dismissed the applications, saying the stage was not right to grant the relief.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in both the cases lodged by the ED and the CBI.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

The CBI arrested the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader from judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024