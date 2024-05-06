Left Menu

FSSAI Corruption: CBI Arrests Assistant Director for Receiving Bribe from Private Laboratory

CBI arrested an FSSAI official and three others for bribery of Rs 1.20 lakh. The official, Amol Jagtap, is accused of taking bribes for clearing bills of a testing lab, Reliable Analytical Laboratories Pvt Ltd. CBI raided their premises and seized cash, gold, and documents. Jagtap allegedly received the bribe through a senior manager of the lab. The CBI laid a trap and arrested Jagtap red-handed while receiving the gratification. The arrested individuals have been remanded to police custody until May 8, 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 19:49 IST
FSSAI Corruption: CBI Arrests Assistant Director for Receiving Bribe from Private Laboratory
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Monday arrested an assistant director of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) posted at Mumbai along with the director of a private testing lab and two others in a bribery case of Rs 1.20 lakh, officials said. The agency arrested Amol Jagtap, Assistant Director, FSSAI, Regional Office, Mumbai; Vikas Bhardwaj, Director of Reliable Analytical Laboratories Pvt. Ltd; Harshal Chougule, senior manager of the company; and a company representative in the case, they said.

The searches conducted at the residence of the accused resulted in the seizure of Rs. 37.3 lakh cash, about 45 gram gold and documents pertaining to various immovable properties and other incriminating documents, the officials said.

Jagtap was allegedly receiving the bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh for clearing pending bills of the Thane-based Reliable Analytical Laboratories Pvt Ltd. The company runs a chain of chemical laboratories notified by the FSSAI which is engaged in analysis of samples forwarded to it by the FSSAI. The FSSAI is a statutory body of the Union Government responsible for regulating the manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale, and import of food articles, and monitoring of quality standards of food articles sold in the country.

''It was also alleged that accused Assistant Director, FSSAI, agreed to accept bribe from accused Senior Manager of the private company, who would deliver bribe on behalf of Director of the said Company in lieu of clearance of their pending bills,'' the agency said in a statement.

The CBI laid a trap on a complaint received by it during which Jagtap was arrested red-handed while receiving the illegal gratification from Chougule and another representative of the private company. ''The arrested accused were produced before the competent court and have been remanded to police custody till May 8, 2024,'' a CBI spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024