US sanctions Colombian maritime companies over alleged migrant smuggling

May 6 - The U.S. issued visa sanctions against executives of several Colombia maritime companies allegedly linked to migrant smuggling through the Colombia-Panama border, a senior U.S. official said on Monday on a call with reporters.

The announcement was tied to a meeting of Western Hemisphere officials in Guatemala focused on both supporting migrants and increasing enforcement in the region under an agreement known as the Los Angeles Declaration.

