Left Menu

US sanctions Colombian maritime companies over alleged migrant smuggling

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:26 IST
US sanctions Colombian maritime companies over alleged migrant smuggling

May 6 - The U.S. issued visa sanctions against executives of several Colombia maritime companies allegedly linked to migrant smuggling through the Colombia-Panama border, a senior U.S. official said on Monday on a call with reporters.

The announcement was tied to a meeting of Western Hemisphere officials in Guatemala focused on both supporting migrants and increasing enforcement in the region under an agreement known as the Los Angeles Declaration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024