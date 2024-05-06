Men in BMW chase, attack family in car at night in Greater Noida

A group of men in a BMW allegedly chased and attacked a family in another car at night in Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

Two suspects involved in the road rage incident have been arrested, they said.

A purported video of the episode, which took place on the night of May 2, surfaced on social media on Monday, triggering questions about law and order in Greater Noida by internet users who raised safety concerns for citizens.

In the video, apparently taken from the dashcam of the victims' car, the attackers who were in a BMW car were seen chasing the family, then overtaking them and coming out of their vehicle to hurl bottles at their car.

The footage further shows the victims' car reversing in speed to escape from the attackers even as its horrified occupants, including women, tried calling up the police but to no avail.

According to police, the incident took place in front of the IFS Villa, under the Knowledge Park police station area, on the night of May 2.

''The car of the woman and the accused came into slight contact with each other and there was an altercation between the two parties. A bottle was thrown on the woman's car by the accused,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

''The victim had refused to take any legal action in the case. Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the Knowledge Park police station has taken necessary action by examining CCTV footage etc. and further action is being taken under the Goonda Act,'' Sharma said.

Later on Monday night, the UP Police issued a statement from Lucknow over the matter and said two suspects involved in the case have been arrested and the BMW car has also been impounded.

''The police arrested the bullies who chased the women in the car in just two hours, after the video went viral on social media. The BMW car was also recovered. The arrest has been made by officials of the Knowledge Park police station,'' the UP Police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)