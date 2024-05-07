Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 05:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 05:49 IST
China's climate envoy to visit Washington this week, the State Department says

The United States will host China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday, the State Department said.

The Biden administration had previously said that U.S. climate change diplomat John Podesta would meet Liu in Washington sometime in May, resuming bilateral talks on climate cooperation amid simmering tensions over trade and security. The visit will mark Liu's first to Washington in his new role after replacing veteran climate envoy Xie Zhenhua, who stepped down due to health reasons in January.

