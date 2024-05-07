Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields fall to two-week lows on rate cut hopes

The spread between U.S. 10-year Treasuries and German bunds widened 0.9 basis points to 203 bps. Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was down 1 bp at 2.9%.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 12:06 IST
Euro zone bond yields fall to two-week lows on rate cut hopes

Euro zone bond yields fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as investors increased their bets on rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this year, following weak U.S. jobs data on Friday. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 2.9 basis points to 2.45%, its lowest since April 19.

Italy's 10-year yield was lower by 2.8 basis points at 3.78%, and the gap between Italian and German bond yields widened 1.2 basis points to 132 bps. The spread between U.S. 10-year Treasuries and German bunds widened 0.9 basis points to 203 bps.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was down 1 bp at 2.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024