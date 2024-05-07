NTPC Corporate Communications Manager Arrested, Voice Sample Collected by CBI for Impersonation Investigation

The CBI has collected the voice sample of suspended NTPC Corporate Communication Manager Vijay Kumar arrested for taking Rs eight lakh bribe from an advertisement company, officials on Tuesday said.

The central agency has taken Kumar's voice sample to match with telephone intercepts and other evidence collected by it during his questioning, they said.

The officials said that a forensic imaging of Kumar's phone has also been done to confront him with the chats and calls with representatives of Ventures Advertising Pvt. Ltd seeking bribes to clear their pending bills.

The agency may register further cases if analysis of Kumar's phone produced prima facie evidence of other instances of bribery as well, they said.

The officials said that Kumar has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days by a special court in Mumbai.

Ventures Advertising Pvt. Ltd. vice president Rupesh Patil had approached the CBI with complaint against Kumar that he allegedly demanded bribe for passing the bill of selfie booths installed in Andaman Nicobar and Pondicherry in the month of January-February, 2024 on behalf of NTPC Limited.

Kumar allegedly demanded bribe of Rs six lakh initially but later increased to over Rs nine lakh. He later brought it down to Rs eight lakh after negotiations. After receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap in which Kumar who had gone to Mumbai to receive the bribe was arrested red-handed with the bribe money.

