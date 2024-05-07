Left Menu

Zizi Kodwa condemns burning of SA flag in advertisement

The Minister said the South African flag will not be used as an instrument to sow division and hysteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:41 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has condemned in the strongest terms the political advertisement by the Democratic Alliance (DA), which shows the burning of the South African flag.

“In the 30 years of South African democracy and freedom, it has been evident time and time again that our flag is a unifier and an integral component in the building of our nation. Those who choose to use our flag to divide us will not succeed. The South African flag represents our nationhood. It represents the coming together of our people,” the Minister said on Monday.

He explained that the South African flag symbolises unity in diversity and represents the hopes and aspirations of the nation.

“As custodian of all national symbols, which include the South African flag, I strongly condemn the Democratic Alliance advertisement which depicts the burning of the South African flag.

“This action by the Democratic Alliance offends the gains South Africa has made as a free and non-racial democracy, and the blood, tears and sacrifices it took for the country to gain this freedom.

“It offends all South Africans who proudly raise our country’s flag sky high and appreciate its representation as the flag of a free, democratic and non-racial nation. I shudder to think what other South African compatriots such as Helen Suzman, Zack de Beer, and Van Zyl Slabbert would say about this act of desperation and recklessness demonstrated by the current ahistorical and unpatriotic leaders of the DA,” Kodwa said.

 The launch of the DA’s election advert included the burning of the South African flag as an allegory of what could happen to the country if certain parties in a coalition were to govern South Africa. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

