Left Menu

Trump seeks records about evidence handling in latest bid to delay documents case

By Andrew Goudsward WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - Donald Trump demanded that federal prosecutors reveal details about how they handled boxes seized during a search of his Florida home in 2022 as he seeks to delay the case accusing him of illegally holding onto classified documents, according to a court filing made public on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:50 IST
Trump seeks records about evidence handling in latest bid to delay documents case
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

By Andrew Goudsward WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) -

Donald Trump demanded that federal prosecutors reveal details about how they handled boxes seized during a search of his Florida home in 2022 as he seeks to delay the case accusing him of illegally holding onto classified documents, according to a court filing made public on Tuesday. Lawyers for the former president asked prosecutors to turn over documents about their process for cataloging and storing material in boxes taken by the FBI during its search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The new demands came after prosecutors working with Special Counsel Jack Smith acknowledged in a court filing on Friday that material in some of the boxes is not in the same order as it was when it was analyzed shortly after the August 2022 search. That admission was contrary to what prosecutors had previously told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who is overseeing the case.

The prosecution is one of four Trump faces as he challenges Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election. Trump has repeatedly sought to delay the cases against him until after the vote. Prosecutors have said the search turned up more than 100 classified documents stashed around Mar-a-Lago, leading to criminal charges against Trump last year. Trump and two co-defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Smith’s team said the discrepancy may be tied to a review of the material by a neutral arbiter, who was tasked with analyzing the boxes as part of a lawsuit Trump brought. It could also be the result of different-sized objects becoming mixed up in the boxes, they said. Trump’s lawyers suggested in a letter filed in court that prosecutors had not appropriately handled evidence central to the case. The demand for more documents was an indication Trump’s legal team may use the issue to further delay the case.

Trump’s lawyers have already sought an array of records from the intelligence community and other federal agencies as they attempt to build a case that the prosecution was a politically motivated effort by the Biden administration. Cannon, despite rejecting two Trump attempts to dismiss the charges, has shown an openness to claims in his defense. The judge on Monday postponed a key deadline related to classified evidence at Trump’s request.

A trial date remains uncertain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024